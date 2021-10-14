Updated Porsche Macan comes out to play

Say what you want about sports SUVs (and if you’re a sports car purist, you will likely loathe them), but they rake in the profits and attract new buyers to brands.

Aimed at owners that are more likely to take their SUV on to a racetrack than an off-road trail, the midsized Porsche Macan has become the German marque’s most popular model with more than 600,000 units sold since its 2014 launch, and about 80% of Macan buyers are new to Porsche.

After a revision in 2019, Porsche has given the Macan another update with increased performance, a sharper design and updated interior. All three available versions come with significantly more power than their predecessors, and a more rear-biased all-wheel drive system for more dynamic handling.

The restyle includes a redesigned nose that emphasises the vehicle’s width for a more imposing presence, along with LED headlights and Sport Design side mirrors. At the rear is a restyled diffuser with a 3D structure that is also optionally available for the car’s side blades.

One of the new colours is a striking Python Green which is exclusively available for the Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package.

The range-topping GTS has darkened LED headlights, 21-inch wheels and black-coloured tailpipes and roof spoiler.

The cabin has been updated with 911-type steering wheels, and haptic-feedback controls that physical buttons in the centre console. While the haptic console hits the spot aesthetically with its high-quality glass look, it isn’t my favourite type of interface as the controls need to be pressed harder than touchscreen icons but lack the distinctive click of physical buttons.

The three model derivatives all have distinct flavours, not only in their power outputs but their sound and general demeanour, as I discovered when driving them at the launch in the Western Cape last week.

The six-cylinder GTS — boosted with an extra 44kW and 30Nm — is the one that best channels the Porsche spirit and should most appease the sporting purists. With 324kW and 550Nm this 2.9l biturbo model is the most thrustful of the trio and snarls like an angry watchdog — the sound courtesy of a sports exhaust that is standard in the GTS and optional in the other two versions.