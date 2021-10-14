This Honda hatch is fit for life

With its new-generation car launched in SA, Honda broke with the Jazz name and adopted the global Fit nameplate.

Aside from the new guppy-eyed frontal styling which is quite attractive if you gaze longer, I’ve not come across a more clever way of using 2,530mm of wheelbase to create a smart loading system at this end of the market.

The rear seats are foldable in many ways. First up is the normal boot space with all seats in place. It can swallow medium-sized luggage. Then there’s utility mode where the rear bench can be individually flattened to fit a rear passenger plus long items. Tall mode allows the seat squabs to be lifted to accommodate taller items behind the front seats.

Thanks to its door sills which are quite low to the ground you won't need to lift your leg too high on entry or exit. Once seated on the comfy driver’s pew, which adjusts in all directions, you are struck by the capacious interior and great visibility to spot what’s coming at you. The glasshouse is designed for an airy ambience through slim A and B pillars that also help when parking.

The interior is finished with typical Honda quality materials with a standard of assembly that is in the top echelon of its class. You also get lots of storage spaces for your oddments and USB ports for streaming and charging front and back.

Amenities are also plentiful in the Honda Fit 1.5 Executive and it comes with dual-side climate control, multifunction steering wheel, heated leather seats, a rear parking camera, cruise control and more.

The ride quality is also a revelation. If most of your travels are city-side then you’ll love how easily it drives and steers. Longer highway journeys can also be completed without fuss in a relaxed ambience supplemented by superior damping, chassis solidity and marked noise cancellation efforts.