Single cabs join new Nissan Navara line up

Following the rollout of the refreshed Nissan Navara double cab in June, the new single cab versions reach local showrooms this week.

Produced locally, the one-tonne bakkie range replaces the ancient Nissan NP300 Hardbody that has until now been built at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant.

It’s the first time the Navara will be available as a single cab, with the previously imported units having only offered double cabs.

Unlike their more luxurious family-focused stablemates, the single cabs are workhorses that have 16-inch steel wheels and leaf spring rear suspension in place of more comfortable-riding coil springs. The single cabs also have higher load capacities of up to 1,144kg.

There is also no two-pedal comfort in the single cabs, which all come paired with six-speed manual transmissions.

However, ABS brakes, brake assist and dual front airbags come standard across the range, with upper-grade models getting additional fare like side and curtain airbags, stability control, rear diff lock, power windows, remote central locking, fabric seats, and audio systems with steering wheel controls and Bluetooth. The range-topping LE versions in addition have 8-inch touchscreen displays, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a reverse parking camera and cruise control.

The six-model range starts with the entry-level Navara Single Cab 2.5l, the only version powered by a petrol engine. It has outputs of 118kW and 233Nm and is sold in basic XE grade, which has air conditioning and electrically adjusted mirrors as its only luxury features. The windows are operated manually and the split bench seat has a PVC covering.

The 2.5l turbo diesel engine comes in two levels of output. The engine powering the high-spec LE versions delivers 140kW of power and 450Nm torque while the basic XE and mid SE grades get 120kW and 403Nm.

Prices

Navara single cab 2.5 petrol XE manual — R316,700

Navara single cab 2.5D XE manual — R355,700

Navara single cab 2.5D SE manual — R430,700

Navara single cab 2.5D LE manual — R461,700

Navara single cab 2.5D 4x4 SE manual — R496,700

Navara single cab 2.5D 4x4 LE manual — R534,000

Includes six-year/150,000km warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.