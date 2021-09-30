Life / Motoring

Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin’s death

The rider’s 15-year-old relative was killed during a support race of the World Superbike Championship in Spain

30 September 2021 - 09:15 Alan Baldwin
Maverick Vinales. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday.

Dean Berta Vinales, who rode for the Vinales Racing Team, died after he fell and was hit by other riders during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez.

“Less than a week has passed since the accident ... which is not enough time to regain the serenity needed to race,” Aprilia Racing Team Gresini said on Wednesday.

“Vinales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team.

“There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of the people involved and their feelings,” it added.

Vinales left Yamaha in August and signed for Aprilia for 2022, with his debut then brought forward in September after he tested with the team. 

Reuters

