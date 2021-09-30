SA welcomes supersized Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai has added to its line up with the Palisade, an SUV that accommodates seven or eight passengers. Either configuration is available at the same price.

Bigger than the Santa Fe, the 4,980mm-long the Palisade is aimed at a niche market that has a vast array of alternatives, including the rugged band of Japanese land marauders such the Toyota’s various Land Cruisers, but minus the diff-locking mechanisms and science-fiction gadgets.

The tough but suave-looking Palisade has a ground clearance of 203mm and comes with full-time all-wheel drive (AWD). The base engine is a 2.2l four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor with outputs of 142kW and 440Nm and fitted exclusively with a button-operated, eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Palisade rides on 20-inch rims with a 2,900mm wheelbase, which is longer than the Land Cruiser 300 but 205mm shorter than the seven-seater BMW X7.