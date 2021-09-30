NEW MODELS
Price announced, order books opened for Ineos Grenadier
The British 4x4 will be sold through three dealers in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban from next year
The order books for the Ineos Grenadier, the rugged British 4x4 inspired by the original Land Rover Defender, will begin next month and the first vehicles will reach SA shores in October 2022.
About 75,000 people have expressed interest in buying the vehicle and these “handraisers” will be able to place a build reservation from September 30, for an exclusive two-week period. From October 14, reservations will open to everyone else.
Local prices will start from R1,395,000 for the standard-wheelbase version and Ineos Grenadiers will carry a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty.
Ineos Automotive SA will have three retail and service sites in the country: SMH Group in Gauteng, and SMG dealers in Cape Town and Durban. Additional Bosch Car Service outlets will provide further aftersales coverage, while the company is exploring the possibility of BMW SA becoming a service partner as the Grenadiers use BMW engines.
Further retail sites are planned for Namibia and Botswana.
Steve Graham, head of aftersales at Ineos Automotive, says access to more than 10,000 Bosch car service facilities around the globe will be particularly beneficial to Grenadier owners who travel to out-of-way places.
The comprehensive service network means most customers will never be further than 50km away from an Ineos-accredited workshop, says Tim Abbott, former MD of BMW SA who heads up Ineos Grenadier Sub Saharan Africa.
Where spare parts are not on the shelf, Ineos is targeting delivery to major markets within 24 hours. Customer support will include roadside assistance and flying spanners (mobile technicians).
The company will also offer online support for self repair with a 3D interactive technical manual and step-by-step maintenance and repair videos.
The Grenadier will be positioned as a rugged 4x4 adventure vehicle that also drives well on tar, so it’s also suited to "lifestylists", says Ineos. Ambulances, game viewing vehicles and military vehicles are other potential spin-offs.
Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire car enthusiast and adventurer, conceived the Grenadier as a robust, all-terrain 4x4 heavily influenced by the iconic Land Rover that started its lineage in 1948 and was discontinued in 2016.
The Grenadier is being built in Hambach, France, and prototypes are undergoing 1.8-million kilometres of testing.
