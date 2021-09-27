Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Fifteen-year-old Vinales dies in World Superbike crash

Dean Berta Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two, forcing the director to red flag the race

27 September 2021 - 09:08 Rohith Nair
Spaniard Dean Berta Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two. Picture: WORLDSBK.COM
Spaniard Dean Berta Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two. Picture: WORLDSBK.COM

Fifteen-year-old Dean Berta Vinales died after a crash in the Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez, organisers said on Saturday.

The race was 11 laps old when Spaniard Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two, forcing the director to red flag the race.

“After a serious incident during WorldSSP300 Race 1, Dean Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to injuries,” World Superbike said in a statement.

“The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit medical centre.

“Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the medical centre has announced that Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

The race and the remainder of Saturday’s action were cancelled.

Vinales is the cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and he rode for the Vinales Racing Team.

“We’re devastated by the tragic loss of @DeanBerta21 after a crash in #WorldSSP300 Race 1 today,” MotoGP wrote on Twitter.

“Sending all our love and strength to Maverick Vinales and Dean’s entire family, his team and loved ones.”

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote: “Rest in peace Dean. All my support to family and friends.”

Reuters

Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Aragon

Following his controversial exit from Yamaha, the Spaniard is back in action this weekend
Life
2 weeks ago

Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to bag San Marino MotoGP

Frenchman closed the gap in the final laps, as SA's Brad Binder recovers to ninth after starting 17th
Life
1 week ago

Morbidelli joins Yamaha MotoGP team, paving way for Dovizioso’s return

Franco Morbidelli returns for the weekend’s San Marino race  after recovering from knee surgery, while Andrea Dovizioso replaces him at Yamaha’s ...
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why is building ...
Life
2.
Is this Facebook’s ‘Big Tobacco’ moment?
Life / Gadgets & Gear
3.
Fifteen-year-old Vinales dies in World Superbike ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to ...
Life
5.
New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.