New Volkswagen Caddy to touch down in November

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced that the new Caddy will reach SA in November.

With over 3-million units sold worldwide it is one of the brand’s most practical and versatile vehicles, and the fifth-generation car boasts sleeker styling and modernised technology. It will be sold in a range of family and commercial vehicles in short- and long-wheelbase configurations and carry a new naming convention: Caddy, Caddy Maxi, Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo.

Built on the same MQB platform as the eighth-generation Golf, the Caddy’s utilitarian look has been smoothed out with a more streamlined shape and it’s longer, lower and wider than before. Front and rear LED lights and wheels of up to 18 inches in size further raise the styling appeal of the n panel van-inspired vehicle.

A modern cockpit comes with a touchscreen infotainment system and optionally fully digital instruments. Available for the first time is a keyless access ignition and locking system, and a panoramic sunroof.

Driver assistance systems include lane-keep assist, active cruise control, rear traffic alert that prevents drivers from reversing into unseen traffic, and a trailer assist that makes it easier to reverse while towing.

Caddy and Caddy Maxi

The Caddy entry-level derivative comes as a short wheelbase with five seats or optionally seven seats. The long wheelbase Caddy Maxi comes standard with seven seats.

Caddy Kombi and Caddy Maxi Kombi

The vehicle can be easily converted to suit various personal and business needs. Recent conversions include for people living with disabilities, mobile offices, K9 units and hearses. The Caddy Kombi is available as a short wheelbase with seven seats and the Caddy Maxi Kombi long wheel base version with five seats and an optional seven-seat configuration. Both model lines feature easily removable and folding seats as well as easy-access sliding rear passenger doors.

Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo

The short wheelbase version of the two-seater panel van has a load compartment volume of 3.1m3 and the long wheelbase Caddy Maxi Cargo swallows 3.7m3, large enough for up to two Euro pallets. There are up to six lashing rings in the load compartment.

The standard car has a single nearside sliding door and the Maxi Cargo has twin nearside and off-side sliding doors, along with a split rear wing door that has a maximum opening angle of 180°.