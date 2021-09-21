Life / Motoring

International Launch

Mazda’s rejuvenated CX-5 is on its way to SA

Japanese giant has enhanced the looks and the ride of its top-selling SUV

21 September 2021 - 16:39 Motor News Reporter
The four-year old Mazda CX-5 gets a subtle facelift as part of a midlife update. Picture: SUPPLIED
The four-year old Mazda CX-5 gets a subtle facelift as part of a midlife update. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mazda has given its CX-5 SUV a midlife update that is sure to entrench its status as the group’s biggest seller, currently accounting for about one-third of global unit sales

Set to arrive here in the first quarter of 2022, the rejuvenated CX-5 ¯has a new front wing, restyled LED headlight signatures, and a “3D” grille with a thicker chrome outline. 

Comfort and ride quality are also improved thanks to changes to the suspension’s damping characteristics and spring settings.

“The aim is to realise dynamic performance that reduces fatigue, even during long trips,” Mazda said in a statement.

 The difference in height between the cargo area floor and the tailgate has been eliminated, making for easier loading.

“Not only does this flat entranceway make loading and unloading of heavy cargo far easier, it also secures an even wider flat space when the rear seat is folded down,” Mazda said.

More details will be available closer to the launch date.

Hybrid Toyota Rav4 is impressively light on fuel

The petrol-electric SUV won’t slurp you into poverty and boasts decent muscle power too
Life
5 days ago

Hi-tech new Haval H6 roars into town

Feature-packed Chinese SUV takes on the establishment with competitive prices
Life
3 months ago

Nissan hoping new Qashqai will continue to be a cash cow

Nissan will launch the third generation of its Qashqai crossover in SA in November but Mark Smyth grabbed us an early drive in the UK
Life
2 months ago

Chinese car brand Chery to blossom back in SA in 2021

The Chinese brand first opened its local doors back in 2008. It marketed the Tiggo compact SUV and the Chery QQ hatchback before making a quiet exit ...
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Why wokeism could end up ruling the ...
Life
2.
Animals in hearing distance as solar-powered 4x4s ...
Life
3.
WATCH | Radical ‘tunnel’ bike tested before speed ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Oil price above $75 a barrel means fuel price ...
Life / Motoring
5.
PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding members for ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.