Mazda’s rejuvenated CX-5 is on its way to SA

Mazda has given its CX-5 SUV a midlife update that is sure to entrench its status as the group’s biggest seller, currently accounting for about one-third of global unit sales

Set to arrive here in the first quarter of 2022, the rejuvenated CX-5 ¯has a new front wing, restyled LED headlight signatures, and a “3D” grille with a thicker chrome outline.

Comfort and ride quality are also improved thanks to changes to the suspension’s damping characteristics and spring settings.

“The aim is to realise dynamic performance that reduces fatigue, even during long trips,” Mazda said in a statement.

The difference in height between the cargo area floor and the tailgate has been eliminated, making for easier loading.

“Not only does this flat entranceway make loading and unloading of heavy cargo far easier, it also secures an even wider flat space when the rear seat is folded down,” Mazda said.

More details will be available closer to the launch date.