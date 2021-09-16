Renault Kiger arrives in SA to replace Sandero

The new Renault Kiger that’s been launched in SA takes on the task of bridging a gap, replacing the Sandero Stepway, which for many years was the crossover point into larger Renault territory.

It’s a stylish-looking compact SUV that blends the familiar V-shape grilles and letterbox-design headlights of the Kwid and Triber with short overhangs and a sloping roof.

Based on the same scalable platform shared with the seven-seat Renault Triber, and group cousin Nissan Magnite, it has a 205mm ground clearance, which, however, doesn’t elevate it to genuine off-road status, even if it sits only 5mm lower off the ground than its rugged Renault Duster cousin. The front-wheel-drive Kiger is more of an urban crossover that’s capable of forming dust clouds on dirt roads.

It looks funky, especially when painted in bright colours such as Caspian Blue and Radiant Red. There are also Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey and Mahogany Brown paint options, but the range-topping variants get two-tone body colour.

Customers will find a vast difference in the interior set-ups from the Kwid. The Kiger is roomier, with a commanding driver’s seat position and 2,500mm-long wheelbase that feels like it can easily accommodate a family of four to five with ease on 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and a 405l boot.