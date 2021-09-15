Driving unbuckled is not the anti-hijacking answer, MasterDrive says

MasterDrive, a driver training organisation, has warned motorists not to heed the advice of a car thief who says people being hijacked are safer when they are not wearing their seatbelts.

A recent IOL article quoted an anonymous car hijacker saying: “Your best defence is to drive with unbuckled seatbelts. The safety belt can put you at risk of getting shot at. When you reach to unclick your seatbelt, we might panic and say that you are reaching for a weapon, and that is when you get shot.”

MasterDrive says driving buckled up is the safest option in SA, which has one of the highest crash rates in the world. Global research has shown that wearing seatbelts reduces the chance of death or serious injury in crashes by up to 75%.

“It is true that the unbuckling of a seatbelt could be mistaken for reaching for a weapon but the answer to this is to learn how to do it to reassure the carjacker this is not your intention and thereby give yourself the best chance of getting out of the car unharmed,” said CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert.

“This is one of the skills you will learn during a hijack extraction course along with many other valuable tips that have been sourced from those ‘in the industry’ both from the right and wrong side of the law.”

In most instances a criminal stealing a car wants the car alone and not to take a life, said Herbert.

“This, ultimately, is the gist behind what the hijacker was trying to say but which was conveyed in the article in a manner that could cause more damage.

“What the article shows is the importance of knowing what to do should you find yourself in this precarious situation and exposing yourself to more risk, is not it,” said Herbert.

The AA, a strong proponent of buckling up, claims that the seatbelt-wearing rate in SA is below 60%. It says there is an unfortunate perception among many drivers that because they consider themselves to be excellent drivers, they don't need to be restrained because “I will ‘never be in a crash’”.

“People overestimate their abilities, which, in the end, doesn’t determine whether they are involved in a crash or not. Many good drivers are the victims of other people’s reckless road behaviour and precisely for this reason, every precaution must be taken to ensure your, and your passengers’ safety,” said the AA.