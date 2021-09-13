Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull’s Verstappen cops penalty for crashing into Hamilton

Dutch driver handed three-place grid punishment for the next round, in Russia

13 September 2021 - 08:42 Alan Baldwin
Stewards ruled the accident was Verstappen's fault. Picture: REUTERS
Stewards ruled the accident was Verstappen's fault. Picture: REUTERS

Stewards handed Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen a three-place grid penalty for the next round in Russia after his car landed on top of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, with the rear tyre hitting the champion’s head.

The halo protection device, a titanium ring about the cockpit, took most of the affect in a crash that left both drivers out of the race at Monza.

“I feel very, very fortunate today thank God for the halo. That did ultimately save me, you know, and saved my neck,” seven times world champion Hamilton told reporters.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called a “tactical foul” but Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner said he is disappointed by the Austrian’s comment.

“I think it’s a racing incident and thankfully no-one was injured today,” he said after a race that ended in a McLaren one-two with Australian Daniel Ricciardo the winner.

Stewards disagreed and said Hamilton’s positioning was reasonable.

Verstappen started and ended the day five points clear of Hamilton after gaining two points from Saturday’s sprint qualifying race.

The Red Bull driver had lost 11 seconds to a slow pit stop that dropped him down the order and when Hamilton pitted later the Briton emerged from the pitlane a fraction ahead.

On top

The cars ran wheel-to-wheel and made contact at the first chicane, the Red Bull lifting off the kerb and into the air with both ending up in the gravel.

“I made sure I left a car’s width on the outside for him, I went into turn one and I was ahead and going into turn two and then all of a sudden he was on top of me,” said Hamilton.

“He just didn’t want to give way today and he knew when he was going into two what was going to happen … but he still did it,” the British driver told Sky Sports television.

Verstappen said Hamilton “just kept on squeezing” him.

“If he would have left me just a car width we would have raced out of turn two anyway and I think he would have probably still been in front. But he just kept on pushing me wider and at one point there was nowhere to go.”

The title rivals also collided at Hamilton’s own British Grand Prix when Verstappen ended up in hospital for checks and Hamilton took the win.

“It was clear for Max that it would end up in a crash,” said Wolff.

“We had a high-speed crash in Silverstone. We had one car ending up on top of the other one, on Lewis’s head, here. So how far can we go? Maybe next time we have a high-speed crash and land on each other.” 

Reuters

Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for Monza crash

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff slams incident as a ‘tactical foul’
Sport
16 hours ago

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British Formula One lineup

Williams driver replaces Bottas who is departing for Alfa Romeo at the end of the seaon
Life
5 days ago

Formula One to review points rule after Belgian GP fiasco

Sunday's race was the shortest ever, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking the win after three laps
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The case against tracking your kid’s phone
Life
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What exercise ...
Life
3.
Red Bull’s Verstappen cops penalty for crashing ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Money, not morals, is the new gaming panic
Life
5.
China is on course to build the best cars in the ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for Monza crash

Sport / Other Sport

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British Formula One lineup

Life / Motoring

Max Verstappen triggers Dutch party with dominant home win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.