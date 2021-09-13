International Launch
New Subaru WRX debuts with sharper looks and improved handling
The Subaru WRX is back and it has more power and better technology and it's coming to SA
The Subaru WRX is back. For 2022, the rally-bred machine is a wide-body design that offers the usual look of aggression through a new hexagonal grille, compact LED headlights, a broad front hood scoop and a low-profile rear spoiler in matching body colour. The rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform which reduces the overall vehicle weight, the new WRX benefits from increased chassis stiffness and a lower centre of gravity for even better cornering prowess.
This time it’s powered by a 2.4l turbocharged boxer four-cylinder with 202kW - a 5kW increase - while torque stays at 350Nm. There is less turbo lag while torque delivery is spread wider.
The car can be paired with a six-speed manual with improved shift quality or a new eight-speed automatic transmission called Subaru Performance Transmission when ordered in new top-of-the-line GT trim.
This new transmission is said to offer up to 30% faster upshifts and 50% faster downshifts, with rev-matching adaptive shift control and a manual mode using steering wheel paddle shifters.
The sports sedan continues to be underpinned by the company’s symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring. The GT-line trim also brings electronically controlled dampers with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings.
Optimised front suspension geometry, a new dual-pinion electric power steering system and 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes promise better dynamic performance and ride comfort.
It also gets a host of new convenience and safety tech such as a new tablet-style high-definition 29.4cm information display and Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology.
A black interior has contrast red stitching and carbon fibre pattern accents, a flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering with multifunctions, voice recognition, and 60/40-split fold-down rear, smartphone integration with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio streaming, and rear vision camera.
The new GT trim adds also Recaro seats, exclusive 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels in matt grey and the latest EyeSight radar system with advanced adaptive cruise control with smoother lane centring and a wider view for detecting pedestrians while turning. This pre-collision braking system will assist drivers with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds under 80km/h.
The new Subaru WRX is expected in SA in mid-2022 at a price and specification that’s yet to be confirmed. A station wagon variant is also being considered for introduction while the more powerful STI version will follow in 2023.
