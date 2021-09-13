New Subaru WRX debuts with sharper looks and improved handling

The Subaru WRX is back. For 2022, the rally-bred machine is a wide-body design that offers the usual look of aggression through a new hexagonal grille, compact LED headlights, a broad front hood scoop and a low-profile rear spoiler in matching body colour. The rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

Built on the Subaru Global Platform which reduces the overall vehicle weight, the new WRX benefits from increased chassis stiffness and a lower centre of gravity for even better cornering prowess.

This time it’s powered by a 2.4l turbocharged boxer four-cylinder with 202kW - a 5kW increase - while torque stays at 350Nm. There is less turbo lag while torque delivery is spread wider.

The car can be paired with a six-speed manual with improved shift quality or a new eight-speed automatic transmission called Subaru Performance Transmission when ordered in new top-of-the-line GT trim.

This new transmission is said to offer up to 30% faster upshifts and 50% faster downshifts, with rev-matching adaptive shift control and a manual mode using steering wheel paddle shifters.

The sports sedan continues to be underpinned by the company’s symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring. The GT-line trim also brings electronically controlled dampers with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings.

Optimised front suspension geometry, a new dual-pinion electric power steering system and 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes promise better dynamic performance and ride comfort.

It also gets a host of new convenience and safety tech such as a new tablet-style high-definition 29.4cm information display and Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology.

A black interior has contrast red stitching and carbon fibre pattern accents, a flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering with multifunctions, voice recognition, and 60/40-split fold-down rear, smartphone integration with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio streaming, and rear vision camera.

The new GT trim adds also Recaro seats, exclusive 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels in matt grey and the latest EyeSight radar system with advanced adaptive cruise control with smoother lane centring and a wider view for detecting pedestrians while turning. This pre-collision braking system will assist drivers with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds under 80km/h.

The new Subaru WRX is expected in SA in mid-2022 at a price and specification that’s yet to be confirmed. A station wagon variant is also being considered for introduction while the more powerful STI version will follow in 2023.