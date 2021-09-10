Life / Motoring

VW Golf GTI hits the campaign trail in SA

Fans can win entry to an 'underground' launch event and experience the new eighth-generation hot hatch

10 September 2021 - 16:34 Phuti Mpyane
The most digitally advanced Golf GTI wields 11kW more power and 20Nm more torque than its predecessor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen is taking the new eighth-generation Golf GTI on a promotional campaign around the country with “car meets” in underground parkades.

Entry is free for the public, and fans of the iconic hot hatch who want to get behind the wheel of a real Golf 8 GTI will need to download and play a #GTI8OnTour game on either their Apple or Android smartphones.

Clocking the fastest times on the virtual streets secures entrants a ticket to a real-life experience of the GTI, which generates 180kW and 370Nm from its 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder for a 0-100km/h time of 6.4 secs and a top speed of 250km/h.

Winners of the digital race will get a chance to exploit the power on the Goodyear GTI 100m Speed Dash and get taken on a hot lap with a Volkswagen Advanced Driving instructor.

Weekly prizes will be up for grabs for fans who come back to better their time (there is no limit to the number of times you can race).

Participants can race their way to GTI branded merchandise, a brand-new set of Eagle F1 Supersport tyres sponsored by event partner Goodyear, or an Advanced Driving Experience courtesy of Volkswagen’s Advanced Driving Academy.

Visitors to the tour will experience customised car meets, merchandise stalls, food trucks and live music DJs.

The Golf 8 GTI launch events will happen in the following parkades in October.

Cape Town

2 October 2021, CTICC Parkade

Durban

9 October 2021, Cornubia Mall Parkade

Johannesburg

16 October 2021, Fourways Mall Parkade

More information on #GTI8OnTour and the downloadable app is available here.

Download the game and race on the digital streets to score yourself a drive on the real streets in the real thing. Pic: Supplied
