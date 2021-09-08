Life / Motoring

DREAM DRIVES

Jaguar and Land Rover offer ice-driving adventures

Slip and slide in the Arctic Circle with vehicles such as the F-Type and Velar

08 September 2021 - 15:32 Denis Droppa
With tutoring by ice-driving experts, the Ice Academy caters for every level of expertise. Picture: SUPPLIED
With tutoring by ice-driving experts, the Ice Academy caters for every level of expertise. Picture: SUPPLIED

While there’s not much opportunity to drive on ice and snow in SA, the Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) Ice Academy is offering slippery adventures on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

It’s a chance to combine winter driving skills with unforgettable thrills, says JLR.

The 2022 Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy has five itineraries, all based in Arjeplog, Sweden. Each features the Jaguar F-Type sports car, the Jaguar F-Pace performance SUV, the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the Land Rover Defender and the Range Rover Velar.

With tutoring by ice-driving experts, the Ice Academy caters for every level of expertise, from first timers to those wanting to polish their extreme driving skills. Customers can choose two-, three- or four-night trips.

“Everything about the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy will take your breath away — from the power of the Jaguar F-Type and the all-terrain capability of the Land Rover Defender to the spectacular Arctic landscape,” says Phil Jones, the Ice Academy’s lead instructor. “Whichever ice drive you choose, you’ll be honing your winter driving skills in the most exciting way imaginable.”

The basic trip includes a visit to the JLR cold-climate test centre, where new models are put through their paces before release. The five-day trip includes optional activities such as husky sled tours and snowmobile safaris.

Prices start at £2,500 (R50,000) per person (excluding flights). More information at www.landrover.com/adventuretravel.

Stigworx uses data to improve your driving skills

Want quicker lap times? Driving coach Adrian Burford takes the guesswork out of time gains
Life
11 months ago

Toyota Gazoo Driving Academy wants you to be a better driver

Advanced training builds confidence and the skills required to negotiate local roads
Life
5 months ago

Garmin Catalyst shows merit as a driving coach

Denis Droppa finds out whether Garmin’s new R20,000 gadget is able to improve his lap times
Life
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How one app turns Millennials and Gen Z into Gen ...
Life
2.
Toyota GR Yaris is born to be wild
Life / Motoring
3.
Apple and OnlyFans’ moves show porn may still be ...
Life
4.
Toyota Corolla launched as SA’s most affordable ...
Life / Motoring
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Like Mills & Boon, good ...
Life

Related Articles

Japan speeds up move to self-driving cars

World / Asia

Audi unveils its Grandsphere self-driving luxury car

Life / Motoring

German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW shift gear to electric cars

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.