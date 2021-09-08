Jaguar and Land Rover offer ice-driving adventures

While there’s not much opportunity to drive on ice and snow in SA, the Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) Ice Academy is offering slippery adventures on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

It’s a chance to combine winter driving skills with unforgettable thrills, says JLR.

The 2022 Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy has five itineraries, all based in Arjeplog, Sweden. Each features the Jaguar F-Type sports car, the Jaguar F-Pace performance SUV, the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the Land Rover Defender and the Range Rover Velar.

With tutoring by ice-driving experts, the Ice Academy caters for every level of expertise, from first timers to those wanting to polish their extreme driving skills. Customers can choose two-, three- or four-night trips.

“Everything about the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy will take your breath away — from the power of the Jaguar F-Type and the all-terrain capability of the Land Rover Defender to the spectacular Arctic landscape,” says Phil Jones, the Ice Academy’s lead instructor. “Whichever ice drive you choose, you’ll be honing your winter driving skills in the most exciting way imaginable.”

The basic trip includes a visit to the JLR cold-climate test centre, where new models are put through their paces before release. The five-day trip includes optional activities such as husky sled tours and snowmobile safaris.

Prices start at £2,500 (R50,000) per person (excluding flights). More information at www.landrover.com/adventuretravel.