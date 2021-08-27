Life / Motoring

Cars and Coffee Jozi meet this Sunday

If you are a fan of vintage cars, this is a good place to visit

27 August 2021
A wide variety of classic models and modern unicorns will visit the Cars & Coffee meet in Johannesburg this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Taking place this Sunday is the fifth Annual Coffee & Cars winter warmer get together. It's an event where humans and machines young and old get together to create memories and share stories over a warm cup of coffee.

Open to all vehicles cooler than a winter breeze, from classics to sports to exotics, bring along your partner in crime and come join in the fun. We have it on good authority that a Rolls-Royce Twenty and a couple  of iconic Ferrari F40s will be there.

The first 50 vintage, classic or modern classic cars to arrive will receive a free breakfast (limited to two occupants per car). And for those that arrive a little later, no need to be concerned, you can still buy a bite to eat and grab a warm cup of coffee. Entrance is free to all participants and the public; however, please bring a blanket or two as well as any nonperishable foods you can spare. A limited number of people will be allowed due to Covid-19 regulations.

Round Table International will be collecting the blankets and food and will be distributing it to a much-needed children’s charity. So call up your friends and family and come join the festivities at the Grate Cafe in Illovo on Sunday to look at some hot cars with warm beverages.

Date: Sunday August 29 2021
Venue: Grate Cafe, 1 Fricker Road, Illovo
Time: 8am-11am

