Volkswagen Golf GTI 8 makes its SA debut

Nowhere can you see the evolution of the hot hatch more than in the Volkswagen GTI. The esteemed hatch has always led the narrative on what constitutes the genre and if we are to benchmark on the eighth generation which has officially gone on sale in SA, things are getting slicker and more luxurious while keeping to the everyday practicality and budget performance ethos.

The big story here is digitisation. The bright, touch-operated InnoVision Cockpit operating system that debuted first in the Touareg SUV has trickled down to here. Whereas the previous Mk7 Golf had its fancy bits, it was largely analogue inside. This new Mk8 really is something else.

There are no buttons to speak off. Things are now hidden behind a labyrinth of digital menus and panels as VW has flattened even the volume button in favour of soft-touch, flush clicks and voice commands.

These are also found on the new-style multifunction steering wheel while the sunroof operation is capacitive. Press to tilt or swipe a thumb to open or close.

A fully digital 26cm instrument cluster with various info displays heightens the innovation vibe inside the new GTI, and I spent most of my first drive with a large and bright tachometer staring back. It adds to the fun of rifling through the gears of a new seven-speed Dual Shift Gearbox with (DSG), which is the only transmission choice on offer.