BMW 420i convertible dishes out breezy comfort with style

BMW has always offered an open-top variant of the 3 Series in the model’s near 50 years’ existence, and the latest BMW 4 Series convertible is good-looking and impressive, inside and out.

Despite the different nameplate, it shares the same platform, drivetrain and interior features as its 3 Series cousin, and they are leagues ahead of their predecessors.

There’s now more space for four adults, thanks to a 2,850mm wheelbase that’s 41cm more than in the old model. Eschewing the metal roof in favour of a cloth variant has also reduced the interior squeaks while yielding 14l more space in the cargo hold.

The dash too is digital, and BMW combines high-quality materials and fabrics to make an interior that’s classier, minimal in buttons and ultimately a good place to spend time in. Both driver and passenger seats in my test model adjusted electrically and the roof opens and closes in about 18 seconds even on the move at driving speeds below 50km/h.