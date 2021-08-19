The 500km/h Devel 16 is finally ‘near completion’
After 15 years in development, the jet fighter-inspired sports car is in last testing
19 August 2021 - 05:00
Whatever happened to the Devel 16, the jet-fighter-inspired supercar that was going to shatter every road speed record?
The Dubai-developed supercar has been in development since before smartphones were invented (Devel was founded in 2006, predating the iPhone by a year) but its long journey from automotive vapourware to real-world production has hit a number of speed bumps along the way...
