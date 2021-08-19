Life / Motoring CAR SHOWS Festival of Motoring postponed to 2022 Covid-19 pandemic leads to the Kyalami event being cancelled for the second successive year

Given the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and the worsening of the third wave, Messe Frankfurt SA has decided to postpone the 2021 Festival of Motoring to 2022, says MD Joshua Low.

The Festival of Motoring, presented by WesBank, has been staged yearly since 2016. It is the largest automotive show on the African continent and the only national industry-supported event endorsed by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa)...