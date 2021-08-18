Nissan’s reborn Z pays homage to a 1969 classic

Nissan has taken the wraps off the latest generation of its Z sports car, which will come with a 3.0l petrol twin-turbo engine and a manual transmission, a throwback in a world that’s rapidly moving to electric vehicles.

“We just listen to our fans,” Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said on Tuesday. “The customer has asked for 400 horsepower (298kW) and a manual transmission.”

A nine-speed automatic transmission will also be offered, a nod to drivers who do not want to shift the gears themselves.

The new Z will go on sale in the US in the first quarter of 2022, as Nissan tries to accelerate a financial turnaround. The Japanese automaker reported a profit for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30.

The sporty Z has served as the avatar for a Nissan turnaround in the past. In 1999, a sleek prototype of a new generation of the car helped revive consumer interest in the Nissan brand after the company was rescued by French automaker Renault SA.