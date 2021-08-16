Lamborghini Countach makes limited-edition return

Lamborghini has resurrected the ultimate poster child for fans of fast cars. The Countach LPI 800-4 is an all-new, limited-edition production supercar that pays homage to the Countach’s status as a one of the most revolutionary whips in history.

“It imagines how the iconic Countach of the 70s and 80s might have evolved into an elite super sports model of this decade,” said Stephan Winkelmann, the president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, in a media statement about the car’s debut on August 13 at the Quail motorsports gathering in Carmel, California.

Built on an all-wheel-drive hybrid platform that combines a V12 engine with a 48v e-motor and supercapacitor technology, the modern Countach gets 574kW from its combustion engine and 25kW from its electric one, for 599kW total. According to Lamborghini, the car will hit 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 355km/h — numbers that decimate the nearly five-second sprint and 289km/h specs of its forbearer.

Named after an expression of surprise in the Italian Piedmontese dialect and pronounced “COON-tosh”, the scissor-doored, trapezoidal Countach is one of the very few Lamborghini models whose name isn’t related to bullfighting (the Espada is another).