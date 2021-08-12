Life / Motoring

Springboks get Land Rover Defenders to drive

Trevor Nyakane and Duane Vermeulen are among the latest players to score wheels from Land Rover

12 August 2021 - 11:26 Motor News Reporter
Trevor Nkayane and Bongi Mbonambi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trevor Nkayane and Bongi Mbonambi. Picture: SUPPLIED

One of the perks of being a sports star is getting free stuff from sponsors, and for a group of Springbok rugby players it means having a Land Rover 110 for their personal use.

Land Rover SA, an official partner of SA Rugby since 2017, has expanded its squad of Defender ambassadors to include Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen and Bongi Mbonambi.

The four players join Lukhanyo Am and Bryan Habana, who also received new Defender 110s as part of their Land Rover ambassadorships earlier in 2020.

The full team of Defender ambassadors includes award-winning singer Lira and sports presenter Elma Smit who were given short-wheelbase Defender 90s in July. Adventurers Kingsley and Ross Holgate complete the Defender ambassador line-up with two expedition-ready 110s which have been used for humanitarian efforts since July 2020.

Land Rover was also the official vehicle of the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour to SA, with a fleet of 11 Discovery vehicles lent to players and management staff from both sides.

Land Rover has rugby partnerships around the world spanning all levels of the game, from grassroots to the world stage.

