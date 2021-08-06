Triumph opens bike store in Pretoria

Triumph SA has opened its newest Triumph World Black store in Hatfield, Pretoria.

It follows the opening of stores in Sandton and Cape Town, and the shop has the full range of Triumph offerings including motorcycle sales, accessories, apparel, servicing and parts.

In addition to the three retail stores, Triumph has authorised service centres in Durban and Gqeberha.

In 2018 the brand was taken over from longtime importers Kawasaki Motorcycles SA by the Fury Motor Group in a joint venture with automotive industry veteran Bruce Allen.

It was part of the British brand’s efforts to portray a more upscale new corporate worldwide image in single, larger dealerships in cities rather than the previous smaller dealers.