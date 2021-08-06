BIKING
Triumph opens bike store in Pretoria
New shop brings the British brand closer to Tshwane motorcyclists
Triumph SA has opened its newest Triumph World Black store in Hatfield, Pretoria.
It follows the opening of stores in Sandton and Cape Town, and the shop has the full range of Triumph offerings including motorcycle sales, accessories, apparel, servicing and parts.
In addition to the three retail stores, Triumph has authorised service centres in Durban and Gqeberha.
In 2018 the brand was taken over from longtime importers Kawasaki Motorcycles SA by the Fury Motor Group in a joint venture with automotive industry veteran Bruce Allen.
It was part of the British brand’s efforts to portray a more upscale new corporate worldwide image in single, larger dealerships in cities rather than the previous smaller dealers.
Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has more than 750 dealers across the world. The company produces about 60,000 motorcycles a year and has a market share of 6% of the over-500cc segment.
It is best know for modern classics like the Scrambler and Bonneville, but also sells a range of roadsters (including the Street Triple and Speed Triple), the Tiger adventure bike, and the Rocket III sports cruiser which at 2,458cc has the world’s largest production motorcycle engine.
