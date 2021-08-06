Life / Motoring

BIKING

Triumph opens bike store in Pretoria

New shop brings the British brand closer to Tshwane motorcyclists

06 August 2021 - 15:07 Denis Droppa
Hatfield is Triumph SA's third store since the British brand was taken over by a new distributor in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hatfield is Triumph SA's third store since the British brand was taken over by a new distributor in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED

Triumph SA has opened its newest Triumph World Black store in Hatfield, Pretoria.

It follows the opening of stores in Sandton and Cape Town, and the shop has the full range of Triumph offerings including motorcycle sales, accessories, apparel, servicing and parts.

In addition to the three retail stores, Triumph has authorised service centres in Durban and Gqeberha.

In 2018 the brand was taken over from longtime importers Kawasaki Motorcycles SA by the Fury Motor Group in a joint venture with automotive industry veteran Bruce Allen.

It was part of the British brand’s efforts to portray a more upscale new corporate worldwide image in single, larger dealerships in cities rather than the previous smaller dealers.

The Triumph Rocket III has the world's largest production motorcycle engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Triumph Rocket III has the world's largest production motorcycle engine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has more than 750 dealers across the world. The company produces about 60,000 motorcycles a year and has a market share of 6% of the over-500cc segment.

It is best know for modern classics like the Scrambler and Bonneville, but also sells a range of roadsters (including the Street Triple and Speed Triple), the Tiger adventure bike, and the  Rocket III sports cruiser which at 2,458cc has the world’s largest production motorcycle engine.

Triumph launches the gutsier Tiger 900

Britain’s middleweight adventure bike takes a leap forward with more muscle and new tech
Life
1 year ago

Harley-Davidson launches a dirt bike

New Pan America 1250 adventure bike is the US company’s answer to the BMW R1250 GS
Life
5 months ago

BMW’s astonishing art deco motorcycle

The ‘Spirit of Passon’ bike is a head-turning new twist on BMW’s retro cruiser
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italian great Valentino Rossi to retire from ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Grounded pilots scramble for jobs in devastated ...
Life
3.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
4.
Audi’s electric e-tron range arrives in SA early ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Scarlett Johansson’s suit against Disney could ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

BMW’s R18 is a retro-styled thumper

Life / Motoring

Reborn Suzuki Katana lands in SA

Life / Motoring

Suzuki’s Hayabusa is back

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.