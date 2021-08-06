Life / Motoring NEW MODELS Hyundai launches a trio of zippy Atos and Grand i10 cargo carriers The new models are poised as alternatives to half-ton bakkies

After the success of the previous generation model, Hyundai has converted the latest Grand i10 model into a Cargo model.

With a compartment of up to 1.2 cubic metres, hooks to hold a cargo net, covered side windows and a wire mesh barrier between the cargo area and the two front seats, the Grand i10 Cargo is a compact city delivery car for courier businesses and other industry that need to shuttle small packages...