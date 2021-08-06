NEW MODELS
Hyundai launches a trio of zippy Atos and Grand i10 cargo carriers
The new models are poised as alternatives to half-ton bakkies
06 August 2021 - 13:47
After the success of the previous generation model, Hyundai has converted the latest Grand i10 model into a Cargo model.
With a compartment of up to 1.2 cubic metres, hooks to hold a cargo net, covered side windows and a wire mesh barrier between the cargo area and the two front seats, the Grand i10 Cargo is a compact city delivery car for courier businesses and other industry that need to shuttle small packages...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.