EXOTICS
Lamborghini’s streetwise Huracán STO is here
Supercar delivers all the feel and technology of a genuine racer, with track-honed handling dynamics
Lamborghini’s new Huracán STO is a street-approved version crafted loosely on the wild Super Trofeo EVO one-make race car. Thanks to lightweight, aerospace industry carbon fibre build, it weighs a paltry 1,339kg, 43kg less than a Huracán Performante.
Race-derived build and aerodynamics meet a naturally-aspirated 5.2l V10 with outputs of 470kW and 565Nm of torque, the same as the regular Huracán. All power goes to the rear wheels.
The 0-100km/h time is 3.0 secs with a top speed of 310km/h, and it takes nine seconds to breach the 200km/h mark from standstill.
The STO features a new rear fender which reduces drag while increasing rear downforce, shortened NACA air ducts that decrease static pressure losses by 30%, and a revised rear hood integrated with an air scoop to improve air-cooling.
A manually adjustable rear wing adapts to different racetrack requirements while powerful Brembo CCM-R brakes with improved performance sit behind light magnesium rims shod with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza rubber. The tyres are available in two versions: a road-biased set and one which is more track-orientated.
An increase in wheel track, stiffer suspension bushings, specific anti-roll bars and Lamborghini’s MagneRide 2.0 and rear-wheel steering provide a drive quality that’s also comfortable for road usage.
Three new driving modes are introduced. STO, the default, is for road driving and is fun on curving roads. Trofeo mode sees all systems, including torque vectoring, performance traction control and a new Brake Temperature Monitoring (BTM) system optimised for chasing fast lap times on dry tracks. Pioggia (Italian for “rain”) optimises the traction control, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and the ABS for wet surfaces.
To match its road and track-missile duality, the Huracán STO interior can be personalised via the Lamborghini Ad Personam catalogue, but the standard model gets extensive use of carbon fibre as trim, along with sport seats, carpets, door panels with a latch opener, a rear arch with four-point seat belts and a newly designed front trunk for helmet storage.
A new Human Machine Interface (HMI) graphics feature on the Huracán’s touch screen manages the car’s functions and a fully connected telemetry system allows owners to record and analyse their performance via the Lamborghini UNICA app.
The external livery can be personalised with unique colours and designs, but the launch schemes are Blu Laufey and Arancio California.
Lamborghini SA says the Huracán STO price will be announced closer to its local delivery, which is scheduled before the end of 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.