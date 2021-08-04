Audi RS 3 sets compact-car record at Nürburgring

Weeks after Audi launched its new RS 3 sedan, Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler set a record for the compact-car segment at Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Stippler covered the 20.83km track in 7 min 40.748 secs, 4.6 seconds quicker than Laurent Hurgon in a Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R in 2019.

Audi credits a new torque-splitter system fitted for the first time in the 2021 RS 3 range for the feat. It distributes torque between the rear wheels via a multiple-disc clutch on each of the driveshafts, apportioning more torque to the outer rear wheel during hard cornering.

Audi’s RS 3, the juggernaut of the A3 range and rival to BMW’s M2 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG CLA45S, is powered by a turbocharged five-cylinder engine delivering 294kW and 500Nm. It’s claimed to blast from standstill to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 290km/h.