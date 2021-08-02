Life / Motoring

Ferrari wins Spa 24 Hours, with SA’s Van der Linde second

Audi fell 3.9s short of completing an incredible comeback from 54th on the grid, thanks to Guidi passing Vanthoor in the closing minutes

02 August 2021 - 11:48 Motor News Reporter
Ferrari's Alessandro Pier Guidi crosses the finish line ahead of the Audi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari won this past weekend’s TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium after Alessandro Pier Guidi took the lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 he shared with Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen dominated much of the race’s second half but was caught out by a late downpour that handed the advantage to the Audi R8 GT3 comprising Laurens Vanthoor, Charles Weerts and SA’s Kelvin van der Linde. The Audi appeared on course for victory after switching to wet tyres moments before the heavens opened.

But they fell 3.9s short of completing an incredible comeback from 54th on the grid, thanks to Guidi passing Vanthoor in the closing minutes.

The Aston Martin shared by Ross Gunn, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim completed the podium.

The next race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge is the Indianapolis Eight Hour in the US on October 15, with the season finale, the Kyalami Nine Hour, taking place on December 2.

Cape Town to host a Formula E round in Feb

International electric-car series will race through Cape Town’s streets as part of 16-race season in 2022
3 weeks ago

SA's Van der Linde brothers shine in DTM season opener

Kelvin van der Linde won in Monza with younger brother Sheldon fourth
1 month ago

Kyalami 9 Hour comes to town but without spectators

Season-ending Intercontinental GT Challenge will be broadcast on Supersport and YouTube
7 months ago
