Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Volkswagen takes the wraps off its Taigo

Think of this coupé-crossover as funkier than the T-Cross and more affordable than the T-Roc

29 July 2021 - 15:24 Phuti Mpyane
The new Taigo sporty looking alternative in the booming compact-crossover segment. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Taigo sporty looking alternative in the booming compact-crossover segment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen’s new Taigo coupé-crossover is targeting a younger crowd that needs something practical but funkier than the T-Cross and more affordable than the T-Roc. Stretching just under 4.26 metres, the Tiago will square up to other new compact crossovers including Nissan’s Magnite, Kia’s Sonet and the Hyundai Venue.

The Taigo has space for five passengers and the company says its sloping shape doesn’t restrict headroom in the back seat, and the cabin features the latest innovations in convenience and safety. This includes an elaborate, multifunction steering wheel, a digital dashboard fitted with the latest MIB3 infotainment system (which comes standard), an online control unit (eSIM), and wireless smartphone connection.

Further goodies offered are voice control and cloud-based personalisation using the Volkswagen ID feature — including intelligent LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grille crossbar.

Safety is provided by airbags, driver assistance systems such as a surroundings monitoring system, city emergency brake function, and lane assist and departure warning system. All are equipped as standard. IQ.Drive Travel Assist, a system that enables semi-automated driving, is an optional extra.

VW says the new Taigo is styled to be expressive and it’s the first in the brand’s model portfolio. Actually, it’s unique to the segment as none of its earlier mentioned peers have debuted coupé versions.

The company isn’t sharing full technical details yet, but the car is underpinned by a front-wheel drive variant of the scalable MQB platform. Engines choices aren’t mentioned, but in all likelihood they will be the 1.0l and 1.5l petrol turbo TSI engines and automatic transmissions powering the T-Cross range.

An R badge on the Taigo’s grille also hints at variants optioned with the sporty R-Line aesthetic treatment, if not a full-blown Taigo R fitted with the angry little 2.0l heart from the new Polo GTI. More detailed information will follow closer to new Taigo’s market launch.

VWSA says the car will go on sale locally next year. 

Volkswagen announces pricing for new Tiguan

VW's popular medium SUV comes with a number of upgrades for 2021
Life
1 month ago

Haval ramps up the appeal with new Jolion

Keenly-priced Chinese SUV offers modern vibes and plenty of features
Life
3 months ago

Volkswagen T-Roc is capable but compromised

VW’s new crossover is a stylish ride but cheap cabin plastics spoil the party
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
2.
Here are SA’s ten most wanted used SUVs
Life / Motoring
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Top performers at the 2021 Old ...
Life
4.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Mercedes-AMG rocks down to electric avenue
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.