Volkswagen takes the wraps off its Taigo

Volkswagen’s new Taigo coupé-crossover is targeting a younger crowd that needs something practical but funkier than the T-Cross and more affordable than the T-Roc. Stretching just under 4.26 metres, the Tiago will square up to other new compact crossovers including Nissan’s Magnite, Kia’s Sonet and the Hyundai Venue.

The Taigo has space for five passengers and the company says its sloping shape doesn’t restrict headroom in the back seat, and the cabin features the latest innovations in convenience and safety. This includes an elaborate, multifunction steering wheel, a digital dashboard fitted with the latest MIB3 infotainment system (which comes standard), an online control unit (eSIM), and wireless smartphone connection.

Further goodies offered are voice control and cloud-based personalisation using the Volkswagen ID feature — including intelligent LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grille crossbar.

Safety is provided by airbags, driver assistance systems such as a surroundings monitoring system, city emergency brake function, and lane assist and departure warning system. All are equipped as standard. IQ.Drive Travel Assist, a system that enables semi-automated driving, is an optional extra.

VW says the new Taigo is styled to be expressive and it’s the first in the brand’s model portfolio. Actually, it’s unique to the segment as none of its earlier mentioned peers have debuted coupé versions.

The company isn’t sharing full technical details yet, but the car is underpinned by a front-wheel drive variant of the scalable MQB platform. Engines choices aren’t mentioned, but in all likelihood they will be the 1.0l and 1.5l petrol turbo TSI engines and automatic transmissions powering the T-Cross range.

An R badge on the Taigo’s grille also hints at variants optioned with the sporty R-Line aesthetic treatment, if not a full-blown Taigo R fitted with the angry little 2.0l heart from the new Polo GTI. More detailed information will follow closer to new Taigo’s market launch.

VWSA says the car will go on sale locally next year.