Toyota’s Corolla Cross arrives in November

The Toyota Corolla Cross will join its three Corolla namesakes — the sedan, hatch and Quest — locally in November to compete in the booming SUV/crossover sector.

Anticipation has been building since the announcement a year ago that it will be built at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in Durban. The company will export the car to 43 countries in Africa.

The Corolla is a big money spinner for the Japanese brand and is sold in over 150 countries with more than 50-million units expected to be sold globally before the end of 2021.

The Cross slots in below the Rav4 in terms of height and length but it sits on a similar wheelbase to the smaller CH-R. It takes on rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Tuscon, Mazda CX-30 and other mid-sized crossovers.

The rear styling takes some cues from the Rav4, while the front is dominated by a trapezoidal radiator grille flanked by elongated headlamps. The more upright design and dimensions of the new five-seat crossover promise an airy cabin for up to five passengers with plenty of headroom and boot space.

The interior mixes a digital instrument panel with a floating-type centre infotainment display, similar to its Corolla hatch and sedan cousins.