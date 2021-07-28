Tom Hanks puts custom designed caravan on auction

Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get. For instance, an Airstream caravan owned by actor Tom Hanks.

This highly collectable piece of Hollywood memorabilia will go under the hammer at the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction in the US on August 13.

Airstream is an American brand of caravan — known as a “travel trailer” and recognisable by its streamlined shape and polished aluminium skin — dating to the 1930s. With nicknames such as “silver bullet” and “silver twinkie”, it is as much part of US culture as baseball and apple pie, and for decades Nasa has used a fleet of Airstream motorhomes to transport astronauts to the launch pad.