Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross upgraded for 2021

The compact crossover receives aesthetic and specification changes

23 July 2021 - 11:03 Motor News Reporter
The split-level tailgate has been replaced with a more conventional design. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi Motors SA has introduced an updated Eclipse Cross, with styling and technology upgrades.

Changes to the compact crossover include an increased length of 140mm and squinter, twin oval headlamps flanking Mitsubishi’s “dynamic shield” grille. The controversial split-level tailgate has been ditched, providing an improved rearward view.

The cabin gets a smartphone-link display Audio with Android Auto and Apple Car Play mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity with hands-free voice control, head-up display, heated leather seats, cruise control, paddle shifts and 60/40 split rear seats. Behind these is an increased 437l of boot space which increases to 1,074l with the rear seats folded flat.

The Eclipse Cross is offered in two carried-over engine derivatives, exclusively front-wheel driven now that the all-wheel drive version has been discontinued.

Well-specced cabin has electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger. Picture: SUPPLIED
The range-topping model is powered by a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm, mated to an eight-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). The second engine option is a normally-aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder with 110kW and 198Nm paired with a six-step CVT.

Active and passive safety features in both models include seven airbags, ABS brakes, hill start assist, stability control, electric parking brake with auto-hold, keyless entry and a rear view camera.

The new Eclipse Cross range is priced at R459,995 for the 2.0 GLS and R499,995 for the 1.5t GLS, including a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

