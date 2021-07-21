Koenigsegg Jesko ready to hit the road at over 500km/h

The Koenigsegg Jesko has long been coming since its 2019 reveal at the Geneva International motor show.

The Swedish company says the supercar is set for a 2022 debut with production to be limited to 125 Jesko and Jesko Absolut units. The latter is a track-only version of the car named for Jesko von Koenigsegg, the father of company founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg.

The fastest car the Swedish brand will ever make, the Jesko takes over from the big-hitting Koenigsegg Agera RS, which in 2017 set a production car speed record of 447km/h, which was only recently beaten by the 455.3km/h SSC Tuatara.

The Jesko also features what is claimed as the world’s fastest shifting transmission, Light Speed Transmission (LST), which comprises nine forward gears and seven wet multidisc clutches for seamless acceleration or deceleration.

Explaining the shift process, the company says the LST engages correct gears for maximum performance and is able to bypass up to three downshifts, from 7th to 4th as an example.