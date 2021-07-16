Want a slice of rock n roll car history? Here is Bono’s Benz

Shopping for a classic car and still haven’t found what you’re looking for?

The custom 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL once owned by U2 frontman Bono is being auctioned online this week by British auction house Car & Classic.

The rock star bought the Benz to celebrate the success of U2’s first album, Boy, in 1980, and applied unique touches to the vehicle, including an earth-shaking Alpine sound system that cost him £12,000 (R240,000) back in the day. The sound system was so powerful the Irish rocker kept a fire extinguisher in the car just in case, and it’s still there.

It wouldn’t be a rock star’s car without some decadent décor, and the interior is upholstered in cow hide upholstery that wouldn’t look out of place in a Spur restaurant. It isn’t for the faint hearted but Bono clearly thought it was even better than the real thing.