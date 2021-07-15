Hyundai Kona arrives looking refreshed

If you want a modern crossover with head-turning styling, I have a feeling you will fall in love with the face-lifted Hyundai Kona.

While the high waistline and roof, prominent black mud-cladding on its flanks and a front stack of lights of its predecessor remains, the upgraded version gets its individualism through clever design. It looks less bulky and yet it’s more practical. It’s also 40mm longer with the contours smoothed, a tapered snout housing a less upright and wider grille, and a slimmer stack of lights front and back.

A new range of paint choices includes Pulse Red, while 16-, 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels add to the visual spectacle.

Step inside and you’re met with a snazzy interior typical of Hyundai. There are two grade levels on offer: Executive and N-Line. The latter was my test unit and it had leather-clad seats, clearly marked readouts, larger 20.3cm driver’s display and a 26cm main information display. The Kona also gets a push-start button, rear park assist with a rear view camera, climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.