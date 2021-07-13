New Opel Astra breaks cover with bold design

Opel has unveiled its sixth-generation Astra, which will be available a range of engines including petrol, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid available in two performance levels.

Transmissions available are six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic.

The five-door hatchback launches with a bold new design and what the company describes as a Vizor face. It’s rated as having more space and while it’s just 4mm longer than the previous model, the wheelbase has increased by 13mm. Boot space is a useful 422l.

Innovations include the latest adaptive Intelli-Lux headlamps with 168 LED pixel elements, a fully digital instrument panel with an integrated pair of 25.3cm touchscreens for a wide display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, head-up display, a 360° camera and radar-based driver assistance systems.

Advanced driver-assistance systems include semi-automatic lane change, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, traffic sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert and active lane positioning.