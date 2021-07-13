NEW CARS
New Opel Astra breaks cover with bold design
Vizor-faced hatch will be available in petrol, diesel and hybrid derivatives
Opel has unveiled its sixth-generation Astra, which will be available a range of engines including petrol, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid available in two performance levels.
Transmissions available are six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic.
The five-door hatchback launches with a bold new design and what the company describes as a Vizor face. It’s rated as having more space and while it’s just 4mm longer than the previous model, the wheelbase has increased by 13mm. Boot space is a useful 422l.
Innovations include the latest adaptive Intelli-Lux headlamps with 168 LED pixel elements, a fully digital instrument panel with an integrated pair of 25.3cm touchscreens for a wide display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, head-up display, a 360° camera and radar-based driver assistance systems.
Advanced driver-assistance systems include semi-automatic lane change, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, traffic sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert and active lane positioning.
Cabin luxuries extend to seats claimed to be the best in the compact class, with electro-pneumatic lumbar support, ventilation and a massage feature for the driver. They are covered in Nappa leather-trim or Alcantara.
The car has 14% more torsional rigidity than its predecessor, providing polished road manners and dynamic composure. It has McPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion bar at the rear.
Power outputs range from 81kW to 96kW for the petrol and diesel variants, while the petrol-electric hybrids produce as much as 165kW.
“The all-new Astra arrives with sensational design and class-leading levels of technology,” said Opel MD Paul Willcox. “With the choice of an electrified power-train, the Astra has been developed with utmost precision, down to the smallest detail. We are confident the next-generation Astra has all it takes to become another best seller and continue to attract new customers to the brand.”
Mark Adams, vice-president of design, said the car “represents the exciting next step of our new design execution. With its bold Vizor front face, strong muscular wheel-arch blisters and sheer surfacing, the all-new Astra has a very sporty and confident personality.”
Opel won't sell the new Astra in SA.
