Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm head for SA

Alfa Romeo has announced that its track-focused Giulia GTA and GTAm cars will be coming to SA in limited numbers.

At 1,580kg, the new GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita) is 100kg lighter than the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio due to weight-saving items, including aluminium doors, while the front bumper, wheel-arch extensions, bonnet, rear air-diffuser and driveshaft are carbon fibre.

The Giulia GTA has a special aerodynamics package with an active front-splitter, revised side skirts and a more aggressive rear spoiler.

Power of the twin-turbocharged 2.9l V6 is boosted from 375kW to 397kW due to increased turbo boost pressure, revamped software and the installation of a custom Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. It gives the rear-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic car the ability to scoot from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds, says Alfa Romeo.