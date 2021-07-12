Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm head for SA

GTA models are the ultimate versions of the sporty four-door sports sedan

12 July 2021 - 15:59 Motor News Reporter
The Giulia GTA has a power boost and a special aerodynamics package. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alfa Romeo has announced that its track-focused Giulia GTA and GTAm cars will be coming to SA in limited numbers.

At 1,580kg, the new GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita) is 100kg lighter than the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio due to weight-saving items, including aluminium doors, while the front bumper, wheel-arch extensions, bonnet, rear air-diffuser and driveshaft are carbon fibre.

The Giulia GTA has a special aerodynamics package with an active front-splitter, revised side skirts and a more aggressive rear spoiler.

Power of the twin-turbocharged 2.9l V6 is boosted from 375kW to 397kW due to increased turbo boost pressure, revamped software and the installation of a custom Akrapovič titanium exhaust system. It gives the rear-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic car the ability to scoot from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds, says Alfa Romeo.

The GTAm wears a large carbon fibre rear wing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Enhanced cornering prowess comes from a tweaked chassis with lightweight 20-inch centre-lock wheels, wider front and rear tracks (+50mm) as well as uprated suspension.

Inside, the sporting décor includes matte carbon highlights and Alcantara upholstery throughout.

The GTAm is the street-legal but race-ready version, with the rear seat taken out for a further 25kg weight reduction. The seat is replaced by an upholstered cavity that holds helmets and a fire extinguisher.

Inside, the sporting décor includes matte carbon highlights and Alcantara upholstery. Picture: SUPPLIED
It also comes track-ready with a roll bar, a six-point safety harness, and fabric loop door pulls. Except for the front windshield, all the windows have been replaced by Lexan, a lightweight polycarbonate resin as used in motorsport.

New owners of the GTA or GTAm will receive a Bell helmet in GTA livery, a full racing set by Alpinestars (race suit, gloves and shoes) and a personalised Goodwool car cover.

Just 500 GTA and GTAm models are being built worldwide and a limited allocation has been earmarked for SA and the local order book is open. Pricing hasn’t yet been confirmed but expect a hefty premium over the standard Giulietta Quadrifoglio’s R1,449,900.

