Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae marks end of an era

Supercar brand Lamborghini plans to have an entirely petrol-electric hybrid line-up by 2024, with its first fully electric model due after 2025. But it’s already bidding farewell to its top tier model, the Aventador, which has been the apex bull since 2011.

The new Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is a swansong of a 58-year old legacy of naturally aspirated V12 engines, and it’s a special thing indeed. It combines the best attributes of the standard Aventador S with those of the faster Aventador SVJ to create a neat-looking bull with a raucous heart.

It will be produced in limited numbers comprising 350 coupés and 250 roadsters, all using the uprated 6.5l 12-cylinder engine from the SVJ. It produces 574kW at a high-revving 8,500rpm plus 720Nm of torque, powering through a permanent four-wheel drive system. It uses a seven-speed transmission that swop cogs in 50 milliseconds for a 2.8 second sprint to 100km/h and a top speed of 355km/h in the coupé.

The Ultimae is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre. It weighs 1,550kg, 25kg less than a regular Aventador S and matches the power-to-weight ratio of the SVJ. It’s also capable of stopping from 100km/h to standstill in 30m.

Aesthetically the Ultimae gets 18 new paint colours including two-tone schemes but there are over 300 colours for more personalisation through the Lamborghini Ad Personam catalogue.

Door and dash trims can either be silver, bronze and white and a further five optional colours but the Ultimae Roadster launches in Blu Tawaret and Blu Nethuns with high-gloss carbon-fibre roof panels.

Inside the cabin is a customisable TFT digital dashboard, Apple CarPlay, and voice control, while a telemetry system for track action is available as an option.

Silver 20 and 21-inch forged alloys are standard fitment but there’s the option for bronze, black and titanium choices shod with Pirelli PZero Corsa rubber. Silver brake calipers are standard but you can choose other colours.