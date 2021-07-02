Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Senna scriptwriter to make Ecclestone doccie

It’s the first time 90-year-old Bernie Ecclestone has trusted anyone to tell his story for the big screen

02 July 2021 - 11:01 Alan Baldwin
After running the Brabham F1 team Bernie Eccclestone became the CEO of the Formula One Group. Picture: REUTERS

London — Manish Pandey, who scripted the award-winning motor racing film Senna, is making an eight-part documentary series about the life of former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone and his transformation of the sport.

The series will be titled Lucky! and has been given exclusive rights by British billionaire Ecclestone, who was replaced by Formula One’s US-based owners Liberty Media in 2017 and is now 90.

It will also use extensive archive footage provided by Formula One.

Bernie has been able to reflect, not just on his days as one of the greatest sporting impresarios of all time, but also on his life,” said Pandey, who will write and direct, in a statement.

No release date was given.

Ecclestone, whose involvement in Formula One dates from the 1950s, said it was the first time he had trusted anyone to tell his story for the big screen.

Senna, a film directed by Asif Kapadia, tells the story of the life and death of Brazil’s triple world champion Ayrton Senna, who died at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Italy’s Imola circuit.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said Ecclestone had played a huge role in the sport's history.

“With half a billion global fans, and races in 23 countries, the interest and excitement around Formula One is huge and there will be eager anticipation for the series that will take the viewers on a journey into the life of one of sport’s most interesting characters,” said the former Ferrari team boss.

Formula One is the subject of a popular Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, now filming a fourth season, that has been credited with a rise in popularity of the sport in the US.

Reuters

Red Bull and Mercedes edge towards title duel

If Max Verstappen adds to his five-win run he could leave Lewsis Hamilton behind
Sport
21 hours ago

Verstappen takes dominant victory in Styrian Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver, who is now 18 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, led from start
Life
4 days ago

This day in history: Senna triumphs at Monaco, on a day of tears

A look back at sporting triumphs on May 22 through the years
Sport
1 year ago
