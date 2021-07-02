Life / Motoring

AUCTIONS

Princess Diana’s Ford Escort fetches R1m

Engagement gift from Prince Charles sports the original paintwork and upholstery — plus a sliver frog

02 July 2021 - 13:40 Motor News Reporter
The late Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort was an engagement present from Prince Charles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The late Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort was an engagement present from Prince Charles. Picture: SUPPLIED

The late Princess Diana was known for many things, including her love of cars

One of her favourites was an Audi 80 cabriolet, which earned the SA sobriquet “Princess Diana”.

Now, her 1981 Ford Escort 1.6 Ghia sedan has been sold by auctioneers Reeman Dansie. The third-generation model marked the car’s switch to front-wheel drive.

A museum in South America made the winning £52,640 (R1,046,844) bid, possibly the most paid for an Ford’s modest runabout.

The car has a silver frog hood ornament inspired by the Frog Prince fairy tale. Picture: SUPPLIED
The car has a silver frog hood ornament inspired by the Frog Prince fairy tale. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Escort, an engagement gift from Prince Charles in May 1981,  sports a silver frog hood ornament, a copy of a gift from Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, The Frog Prince

Princess Diana used the car until August 1982, according to the auction house.

The unnamed seller is described as a “great admirer” of the princess, and kept the Escort's history secret until the sale, according to the listing. Auctioneers verified the car’s authenticity from its vehicle-history file and registration number. The auction house also had access to photographs of Princess Diana in the car — with the same WEV 297W licence plate it has now.

The Escort still sports its original paint and upholstery, and shows 83,000 miles (133,630km) on its odometer.

The Ford Escort was popular in SA during the 1980s, but those still on the road are unlikely to fetch anywhere near that price.

Lewis Hamilton F1 McLaren could fetch close to R100m

This is the first time a Lewis Hamilton race winner has ever been publicly offered
Life
1 month ago

Replica DeLorean DMC-12 on auction for charity

Back to the Future replica is kitted out with the special features that make it a Hollywood legend
Life
2 months ago

Classic-car prices are setting new auction records

Ferraris and muscle Fords go under the hammer for well over R50m in recent auctions
Life
10 months ago

How to buy a car on auction

Purchasing a vehicle on auction can land you a good bargain, but look out for the pitfalls
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why own a car when you can subscribe instead?
Life / Motoring
2.
Six days in Suez: The inside story of the ship ...
Life
3.
Toyota’s rally-bred GR Yaris storms into Mzansi
Life / Motoring
4.
Swaggering Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer
Life / Motoring
5.
Cracking the Zombie code unlocks a tiki rum blend
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.