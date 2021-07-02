Princess Diana’s Ford Escort fetches R1m

The late Princess Diana was known for many things, including her love of cars

One of her favourites was an Audi 80 cabriolet, which earned the SA sobriquet “Princess Diana”.

Now, her 1981 Ford Escort 1.6 Ghia sedan has been sold by auctioneers Reeman Dansie. The third-generation model marked the car’s switch to front-wheel drive.

A museum in South America made the winning £52,640 (R1,046,844) bid, possibly the most paid for an Ford’s modest runabout.