Volkswagen Polo GTI has more vooma

The Volkswagen Polo GTI is one of those perfectly judged cars. Its price, everyday practicality and peachy, pocket-rocket talents have won it many hearts and accolades here in SA.

After a short teaser campaign, VW has finally revealed the car with its midlife update, and its “baby-Golf GTI” aggro cuteness is dazzling.

VW has set the cat among the pigeons with the technological features on offer, including IQ.Light LED matrix headlights for driving with the main beam activated without dazzling other road users. The Polo GTI also offers semi-automated steering, lane assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Furthermore there’s an Online Connectivity Unit integrated with an eSIM for cloud-based services such as streaming through We Connect, voice control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument panel.

Its mechanical configuration remains a turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DSG) as standard driving the front wheels. It fires 152kW — 5kW more than the outgoing model — while torque is unchanged at 320Nm.

There’s a marginal improvement in performance. The new car does the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 sec with a top speed of 240km/h, vs the 6.7 sec and 237km/h of its predecessor. VW says the new model also handles better, thanks to a sportier chassis that hunkers 15mm lower than standard Polos, aided by the fitment of a traction-enhancing XDS electronic differential lock.