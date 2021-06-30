Toyota gives its fashionista C-HR a touch-up

Following a facelift in 2020, the top-of-the-line Luxury grade of the Toyota CH-R has received an aesthetic touch-up and safety upgrades.

Detail changes include sequential turn indicators and a light-cluster redesign of Y-shaped light guides paired with high-intensity Bi-beam LED light clusters with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The fog lamps have also been upgraded to LED spec.

The tail lampshave received attention too, via a three-segment LED design and smoked-light surrounds and horizontal cross-section which spans the tailgate.

Toyota SA says the darkened new light features create harmony with the black roof when a Bi-tone exterior paint is optioned.

The standard fitment Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), while the Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system now boasts Lane Trace functionality, which prevents the vehicle straying across traffic lanes by automatically realigning the steering wheel while still being able to follow the natural arc of the road.

The CH-R has the same 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 85kW and 185Nm, paired to a CVT auto or a six-speed manual transmission. Toyota claims 6.3l/100km fuel consumption for the manual and 6.4l/100km for the automatic.

The standard luxury model has keyless entry, push-start operation, auto-retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Also included are Park Distance Control (PDC), automatic climate control, heated seats, multi-information display, a touchscreen audio system with CarPlay/Android Auto functionality, a leather interior, and the Toyota Connect in-car telematics and Wi-Fi system with complimentary 15GB. All C-HR models are sold with a six-service/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km factory warranty.

Pricing

C-HR 1.2T — R402,300

C-HR 1.2T Plus — R436,300

C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT — R449,300

CHR 1.2T Luxury CVT — R519,900​