Nissan’s new Navara reaches SA showrooms

Nissan’s heavily updated and locally produced Navara one-tonner bakkie reached local showrooms this week, and it is aiming to shift major volumes.

Previously available in a handful of high-end double-cab models that were fully imported and sold in low numbers, the upgraded Navara now boasts a full line-up of single- and double-cab variants that are built at Nissan’s factory in Rosslyn near Pretoria. The ancient NP300 Hardbody previously assembled there has been retired, replaced by a 17-model Navara range comprising workhorse and leisure variants.

Double-cab derivatives go on sale this week, with the single cabs to follow in September.

Customers will have a choice of petrol and diesel engines, two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options, and a choice of automatic and manual transmissions.

With the greatly expanded range, Nissan wants the Navara to rise into the top three of one-tonner segment sales, says Kabelo Rabotho, country director of Nissan SA. The sector is dominated by the Toyota Hilux, followed by the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The R3bn investment at the Rosslyn plant will see the upgraded Navara built for the local market and exported to Sub-Saharan Africa

An extensive facelift is accompanied by improvements to the Navara’s refinement, ride quality and technology, making it compete with the best vehicles in class, according to Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan SA’s marketing director.

The bakkie also has a bolder, more rugged design reminiscent of American pickups, along with a revamped cabin offering major technology and styling improvements. The new top-of-the-range Pro-4X grade has a sporty interior with red-stitched black leather seats and a red Nissan logo on the steering wheel.