Porsche adds sporty GTS models to its 911 range
They fill the gap between the Carrera S and the hardcore GT3
The GTS versions of the new eighth-generation Porsche 911 have arrived, straddling the gap between the Carrera S and the more hardcore GT3.
Available in Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa body styles in a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the GTS models stand out with more power and sportier design touches.
In terms of performance the 3.0l six-cylinder petrol turbo boxer engine has been bumped up to 353kW and 570Nm, which is more powerful than the previous GTS and also provides a 22kW and 40Nm hike over the 911 Carrera S.
Porsche claims a 3.3 second 0-100 km/h time for the all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé, with the eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) three-tenths faster than its predecessor. For the driving purists, a seven-speed manual transmission with a short throw is available for all 911 GTS Coupé models as an alternative to the PDK. The gear lever in the manual is shortened by 10mm to enable fast gear shifts with a flick of the wrist.
The GTS delivers a more emotive sound with its standard sports exhaust and the omission of some interior insulation.
The handling has been tricked up with GTS-specific suspension that rides 10mm lower on adaptive Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and an optional Lightweight Design package that shaves off up to 25kg to improve the car’s agility. This option is available for the first time on the GTS range and consists of lighter carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) full bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lightweight battery. The rear seats are also removed and rear-axle steering is added as part of the Lightweight Design package.
The GTS inherits the high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo and also that car’s footwear: 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels with distinctive centre lock nuts.
Visual venom in the GTS is further enhanced by black or darkened exterior details. On the Targa 4 GTS, this also includes the roll bar and Targa lettering. Elements painted in black silk gloss include the spoiler lip, the centre-lock alloy wheels, the engine cover louvres, and the GTS script on the doors and rear of the car. Optionally these details can be specced in high-gloss black.
All 911 GTS models have the Sport Design package with distinctive trim for the front, rear and the side sills. The headlight rims and daytime running light surrounds are darkened, and the car’s fitted with standard LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). The rear lights are unique to the GTS models.
Black is the dominant interior colour, including matt carbon inserts on the doors and dashboard, brightened up with seatbelts and embroidered GTS lettering in Carmine Red or Crayon.
Much of the cabin is trimmed in a suede-like Race-Tex microfibre material. A GT Sport steering wheel and Sport Chrono package with Porsche Track Precision app and a tyre temperature display are standard features, as are electrically adjustable sports seats.
The latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) features additional functions and simplified operation, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and now also Android Auto. The improved voice assistant recognises natural speech and can be activated with “Hey Porsche”.
The new 911 GTS models will arrive in SA in the last quarter of the year, priced as follows:
911 Carrera GTS — R2,290,000
911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet — R2,490,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS — R2,400,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet — R2,600,000
911 Targa 4 GTS — R2,600,000
Prices include a three-year/100,000km Driveplan.
