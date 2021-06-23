Porsche adds sporty GTS models to its 911 range

The GTS versions of the new eighth-generation Porsche 911 have arrived, straddling the gap between the Carrera S and the more hardcore GT3.

Available in Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa body styles in a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the GTS models stand out with more power and sportier design touches.

In terms of performance the 3.0l six-cylinder petrol turbo boxer engine has been bumped up to 353kW and 570Nm, which is more powerful than the previous GTS and also provides a 22kW and 40Nm hike over the 911 Carrera S.

Porsche claims a 3.3 second 0-100 km/h time for the all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé, with the eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) three-tenths faster than its predecessor. For the driving purists, a seven-speed manual transmission with a short throw is available for all 911 GTS Coupé models as an alternative to the PDK. The gear lever in the manual is shortened by 10mm to enable fast gear shifts with a flick of the wrist.

The GTS delivers a more emotive sound with its standard sports exhaust and the omission of some interior insulation.

The handling has been tricked up with GTS-specific suspension that rides 10mm lower on adaptive Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and an optional Lightweight Design package that shaves off up to 25kg to improve the car’s agility. This option is available for the first time on the GTS range and consists of lighter carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) full bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lightweight battery. The rear seats are also removed and rear-axle steering is added as part of the Lightweight Design package.