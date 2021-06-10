Life / Motoring

TRACK CARS

Weaponised BMW M4 GT3 ready to go racing

The car is aimed at private teams who want to enter FIA GT3 and other racing series

10 June 2021 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The M4 GT3 is the competitive cousin of the M4 Competition that recently went on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The M4 GT3 is the competitive cousin of the M4 Competition that recently went on sale in SA.  Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW Motorsport has revealed the stunning new BMW M4 GT3 customer race car based on the 2021 M4 Competition Coupe.

As staggering as its looks is its output of 440kW, making it the most powerful straight-six engine BMW has installed in a racing car since the days of the BMW M1 Group 5, according to Ulrich Schulz, Head of Drivetrain Design, BMW Motorsport.

Explaining the astonishing styling, Michael Scully, BMW Group Designworks Global Automotive Director, explains that: “The kidney grille retains the production car’s size and geometry, while its interior surfaces have been opened up to feed the race engine’s enhanced cooling requirements.” 

The new track weapon replaces the BMW M6 GT3 that won last year’s 9 Hours of Kyalami with Augusto Farfus, Nick Catsburg and SA’s Sheldon van der Linde. The young SA racer was also a part of official BMW works drivers tasked with developing the new BMW M4 GT3 for the 2022 racing season.

The cockpit with its basic racing configuration includes an FIA spec BMW M safety seat, air conditioning and adjustable steering wheel, pedals and centre console. The multifunction steering wheel has switches for traction control, radio, ABS and engine mapping, and the drink system is also the first of its kind that works both in a real car and on a simulator.

The new race car has racked up more than 12,000 test kilometres on numerous tracks including the famed Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

The race-ready cockpit of the BMW M4 GT3. Picture: SUPPLIED
The race-ready cockpit of the BMW M4 GT3. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following its race debut this month it will undergo more tests and race outings before it is delivered to the first customers, who will compete with the car in 2022.

BMW has not confirmed whether it will produce a toned-down, more road-based variant in the mould of the previous M4 GTS.

However there are clues that such a spin-off will materialise. BMW M is turning 50 in 2022 and the company’s top brass has already hinted it’s working on a few hot cars for that auspicious occasion. Perhaps a new M4 GTS will be among the spicy models planned, alongside the BMW M8 CS that’s currently in the headlines testing at various race tracks.

New M3 Competition delivers rev-hungry performance

Love or hate the contentious snout, BMW’s sports sedan blends blistering pace with finesse
Life
1 month ago

BMW M4 Competition drops its top

The M4 Convertible promises a hair-ruffling high-performance experience
Life
1 week ago

Audi launches fire-breathing RS6 and RS7

Steroid-boosted models can drive straight from the family picnic to the racetrack
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The week in pictures
Life
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Spikes on the road — how to avoid becoming a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I bother ...
Life

Related Articles

New Kia Sportage unwrapped with futuristic design

Life / Motoring

Hi-tech new Haval H6 roars into town

Life / Motoring

Racing in style with a Lamborghini Huracán

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.