Rules could make car repair cheaper, but warranty still under threat
Owners can save 40% on servicing cars at an independent, but have to choose the workshop carefully
10 June 2021 - 05:00
From July 1 motorists will have the right to service and repair their in-warranty vehicles at non-franchised workshops, when the new Guidelines for Competition in the SA Automotive Aftermarket take effect.
Motor companies, also known as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), can no longer automatically cancel warranties if services and repairs are not carried out through official franchised dealers or if nonapproved parts are fitted...
