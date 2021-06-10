Bugatti unleashes the 440km/h Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

While most supercar manufacturers boast about top speeds in the 300km/h-plus region, Bugatti plays in a different league.

Its standard Chiron is capable of 420km/h, and now the French firm has unleashed a faster, long-tail Chiron Super Sport which runs to 440km/h ¯—useful, should you find yourself late for an appointment and your route is the German autobahn.

The car is based on the long-tail Chiron Super Sport 300+ that Andy Wallace drove to a top speed of 490.5km/h in 2019, the first hypercar to break the 300mph (482.8km/h) mark.

With aerodynamic fettling and extra power, the new Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200km/h in just 5.8 seconds and to 300km/h in 12.1 seconds. It also takes 7% quicker to reach 400km/h than a regular Chiron, though Bugatti doesn’t say how many seconds will tick by.

To achieve these stupefying performance figures, Bugatti extracted an extra 75kW from the 8.0l W16 mid-mounted engine to boost power to 1,176kW (torque stays the same at 1,600Nm) and reduced the car’s weight by 23kg.

A new, streamlined body with optimised aerodynamics includes a rear extended by 25cm to give the car more high-speed stability and a distinctive design. It rides on special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres rated up to 500km/h.