Life / Motoring

EXOTICS

Bugatti unleashes the 440km/h Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

For R52.8m this autobahn-attacking Bugatti combines the ultimate in comfort and speed

10 June 2021 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The new Chiron Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Chiron Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED

While most supercar manufacturers boast about top speeds in the 300km/h-plus region, Bugatti plays in a different league.

Its standard Chiron is capable of 420km/h, and now the French firm has unleashed a faster, long-tail Chiron Super Sport which runs to 440km/h ¯—useful, should you find yourself late for an appointment and your route is the German autobahn.

The car is based on the long-tail Chiron Super Sport 300+ that Andy Wallace drove to a top speed of 490.5km/h in 2019, the first hypercar to break the 300mph (482.8km/h) mark.

With aerodynamic fettling and extra power, the new Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200km/h in just 5.8 seconds and to 300km/h in 12.1 seconds. It also takes 7% quicker to reach 400km/h than a regular Chiron, though Bugatti doesn’t say how many seconds will tick by.

To achieve these stupefying performance figures, Bugatti extracted an extra 75kW from the 8.0l  W16 mid-mounted engine to boost power to 1,176kW (torque stays the same at 1,600Nm) and reduced the car’s weight by 23kg.

A new, streamlined body with optimised aerodynamics includes a rear extended by 25cm to give the car more high-speed stability and a distinctive design. It rides on special Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres rated up to 500km/h.

Optimized aerodynamics includes a longer rear end for better high-speed stability. Picture: SUPPLIED
Optimized aerodynamics includes a longer rear end for better high-speed stability. Picture: SUPPLIED

To cope with the car’s high speeds and new aerodynamics, the Super Sport adopts harder springs and a retuned electronically controlled chassis, but Bugatti engineers developed the new hyper sports car for top speed while embracing both luxury and comfort.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, calls the Chiron Super Sport the ultimate grand tourer, a counterpart to the more track-focused Chiron Pur Sport which was made for cornering and lateral agility.

“With the Chiron Super Sport, we are following our long-standing tradition of combining top speed with absolute luxury,” he says.

Deliveries of the car will start in early 2022 at a price of €3.2 (R52.8m).

SSC Tuatara sets new 455.3km/h speed record

The American supercar blasts into the record books to become world’s fastest production car
Life
4 months ago

Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer

Swedish mega car brand will be available from the Melrose Arch dealership
Life
3 months ago

Bugatti’s R135m Centodieci takes shape

Only 10 units of the car are being built in tribute to the Bugatti EB110
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The week in pictures
Life
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Spikes on the road — how to avoid becoming a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I bother ...
Life

Related Articles

Porsche Taycan sets indoor speed record

Life / Motoring

Wilder Ferrari 812 Competizione models revealed

Life / Motoring

Formerly purist McLaren Elva gets a windscreen

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.