New Kia Sportage unwrapped with futuristic design
More daring, emotional styling will influence all future cars from the Korean firm
Kia has revealed the first images of its bold and futuristic new fifth-generation Sportage, debuting a design that will influence all future Kias.
The SUV’s new geometric lines, known as the Opposites United design philosophy, take a more daring, emotional and organic form, says the Korean carmaker.
“With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” Karim Habib, Kia’s senior vice-president and head of the Global Design Center, said.
The Sportage’s lean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence, he says. This much is reflected in the arresting new frontal facade, with a greatly enlarged black tiger nose grille that is flanked by boomerang-style daytime running lights, with minimalist headlamps reduced to two pairs of small LEDs.
At the rear, broader “shoulders” give the car a strong road presence, and new tail lamps connected by a strip emphasising the vehicle’s width.
The Korean SUV also sets new benchmarks with its premium interior and first-class materials, says Habib.
A panoramic curved display dominates the dashboard in the sophisticated cabin. The high-tech touchscreen pad along with an integrated controller act as the nerve centre for driver and passenger connectivity.
The high-gloss centre console provides storage and soft-touch switches, and the premium interior is garnished in high-quality materials and vibrant colour options.
Displaying even more ornate plumage is a new Sportage X-Line model featuring a unique bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, customers can choose between a sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood.
No technical details have yet been revealed for the new Sportage, which will go on sale globally later in 2021. Its local availability has yet to be confirmed, Kia Motors SA has said.
