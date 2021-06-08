New Kia Sportage unwrapped with futuristic design

Kia has revealed the first images of its bold and futuristic new fifth-generation Sportage, debuting a design that will influence all future Kias.

The SUV’s new geometric lines, known as the Opposites United design philosophy, take a more daring, emotional and organic form, says the Korean carmaker.

“With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” Karim Habib, Kia’s senior vice-president and head of the Global Design Center, said.