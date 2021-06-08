Life / Motoring

New Kia Sportage unwrapped with futuristic design

More daring, emotional styling will influence all future cars from the Korean firm

08 June 2021 - 17:10 Denis Droppa
A large black grille stretches across the width of the face and is flanked by boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. Picture: SUPPLIED
A large black grille stretches across the width of the face and is flanked by boomerang-shaped daytime running lights. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia has revealed the first images of its bold and futuristic new fifth-generation Sportage, debuting a design that will influence all future Kias.

The SUV’s new geometric lines, known as the Opposites United design philosophy, take a more daring, emotional and organic form, says the Korean carmaker.

“With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” Karim Habib, Kia’s senior vice-president and head of the Global Design Center, said.

Broadened “shoulders” give the SUV a strong road presence. Picture: SUPPLIED
Broadened “shoulders” give the SUV a strong road presence. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Sportage’s lean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence, he says. This much is reflected in the arresting new frontal facade, with a greatly enlarged black tiger nose grille that is flanked by boomerang-style daytime running lights, with minimalist headlamps reduced to two pairs of small LEDs.

At the rear, broader “shoulders” give the car a strong road presence, and new tail lamps connected by a strip emphasising the vehicle’s width.

The Korean SUV also sets new benchmarks with its premium interior and first-class materials, says Habib.

A panoramic curved display dominates the dashboard in the sophisticated cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
A panoramic curved display dominates the dashboard in the sophisticated cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED

A panoramic curved display dominates the dashboard in the sophisticated cabin. The high-tech touchscreen pad along with an integrated controller act as the nerve centre for driver and passenger connectivity.

The high-gloss centre console provides storage and soft-touch switches, and the premium interior is garnished in high-quality materials and vibrant colour options.

Displaying even more ornate plumage is a new Sportage X-Line model featuring a unique bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, customers can choose between a sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood.

No technical details have yet been revealed for the new Sportage, which will go on sale globally later in 2021. Its local availability has yet to be confirmed, Kia Motors SA has said.

droppad@businesslive.co.za

Peugeot 3008 gets a stylish new midlife vibe

A facelift and tech updates enhance the French SUV’s appeal
Life
1 month ago

Kia upgrades Sportage infotainment

New system can be retrofitted to older models and there’s a payment holiday on offer too
Life
1 year ago

Hi-tech Hyundai Tucson comes out to party

Fourth-generation SUV has state-of-the-art features and a stunning design
Life
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The week in pictures
Life
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Spikes on the road — how to avoid becoming a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I bother ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.