Hi-tech new Haval H6 roars into town

Shortly after launching its new Jolion compact SUV in SA, Chinese carmaker Haval is now offering the latest version of its larger H6.

With eye-catching styling and the latest technology, the third-generation H6 retains its competitive pricing against rivals including the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5.

Former Jaguar Land Rover designer Phil Simmons is in charge of the styling and the H6 has a more purposeful design, including a large mesh grille, slim LED headlamps, and a horizontal light bar between the tail lamps.

There are four models in three specification grades on offer: premium, luxury and super luxury.

All of them are powered by a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with outputs of 150kW and 320Nm, seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a choice of front-wheel drive or permanent all-wheel drive.