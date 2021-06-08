LOCAL LAUNCH
Hi-tech new Haval H6 roars into town
Feature-packed Chinese SUV takes on the establishment with competitive prices
Shortly after launching its new Jolion compact SUV in SA, Chinese carmaker Haval is now offering the latest version of its larger H6.
With eye-catching styling and the latest technology, the third-generation H6 retains its competitive pricing against rivals including the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5.
Former Jaguar Land Rover designer Phil Simmons is in charge of the styling and the H6 has a more purposeful design, including a large mesh grille, slim LED headlamps, and a horizontal light bar between the tail lamps.
There are four models in three specification grades on offer: premium, luxury and super luxury.
All of them are powered by a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with outputs of 150kW and 320Nm, seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a choice of front-wheel drive or permanent all-wheel drive.
The H6 has plenty of safety features, including a camera with a 360º view, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and a tyre-pressure monitor. Adaptive cruise control ensures a safe following distance, and the vehicle also comes with traffic-sign recognition technology. All derivatives are fitted with six airbags.
As with the Jolion, the H6 offers clear evidence of Haval’s commitment to building higher-quality cabins with better materials and more technology. All versions are fitted with a digital instrument panel and a touchscreen infotainment system. The super luxury version also sports a head-up display.
Other goodies, depending on model, include a wireless phone-charging pad, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate, and heated and ventilated front seats.
PRICING
H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Premium: R419,900
H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Luxury: R454,900
H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Luxury: R479,900
H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Super Luxury: R514,900
Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year 60,000km service plan.
