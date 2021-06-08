Life / Motoring

Hi-tech new Haval H6 roars into town

Feature-packed Chinese SUV takes on the establishment with competitive prices

08 June 2021 - 18:12 Motor News Reporter
The new H6 is designed by Phil Simmons, the same man who penned the the Velar and other Range Rovers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shortly after launching its new Jolion compact SUV in SA, Chinese carmaker Haval is now offering the latest version of its larger H6.

With eye-catching styling and the latest technology, the third-generation H6 retains its competitive pricing against rivals including the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5.

Former Jaguar Land Rover designer Phil Simmons is in charge of the styling and the H6 has a more purposeful design, including a large mesh grille, slim LED headlamps, and a horizontal light bar between the tail lamps.

There are four models in three specification grades on offer: premium, luxury and super luxury.

All of them are powered by a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with outputs of 150kW and 320Nm, seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a choice of front-wheel drive or permanent all-wheel drive.

As with the Jolion, the H6 shows Haval's commitment to building higher quality cabins with better materials. Picture: SUPPLIED
The H6 has plenty of safety features, including a camera with a 360º view, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and a tyre-pressure monitor. Adaptive cruise control ensures a safe following distance, and the vehicle also comes with traffic-sign recognition technology. All derivatives are fitted with six airbags.

As with the Jolion, the H6 offers clear evidence of Haval’s commitment to building higher-quality cabins with better materials and more technology. All versions are fitted with a digital instrument panel and a touchscreen infotainment system. The super luxury version also sports a head-up display.

Other goodies, depending on model, include a wireless phone-charging pad, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, an electric tailgate, and heated and ventilated front seats.

 

PRICING

H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Premium: R419,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Luxury: R454,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Luxury: R479,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Super Luxury: R514,900

Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year 60,000km service plan.

