Valentino Rossi to make decision on MotoGP future soon

The seven-time, premier-class world champion has fared poorly this season and is lying 19th

28 May 2021 - 12:11 Rohith Nair
Valentino Rossie has dismissed talk of retirement in the past but is without a single top-10 finish in five races this season. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that his performances in the next few MotoGP races, starting with this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, might prove decisive when he discusses his future with his team Petronas Yamaha at the end of the season.

Rossi, a seven-time, premier-class world champion, has fared poorly this season after making a switch from the factory Yamaha team and is currently 19th in the standings without a single top-10 finish in five races.

The 42-year-old has dismissed talk of retirement in the past but said the team is entering an “important period” in the season with four races in five weeks in Italy, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

“Everybody will start to think about 2022 during that period. At that point, I will make my decision,” said Rossi, whose deal with the Yamaha satellite outfit ends this year.

“But also it’s not only my decision; I have to speak with the Petronas team and also with Yamaha to understand what their plans are for next year. We will see, but for sure now these four races are very important for us to try to find some good results.”

Rossi boasts the longest winning career, spanning more than 20 years between victories, with 89 wins in the top category. The Italian is the only rider to have competed in more than 400 grands prix. 

Ahead of this Sunday’s Italian race at Mugello, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo leads the world championship standings, a point ahead of Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia after five races. SA’s Brad Binder (KTM) is 11th.

Reuters

Miller wins rain-hit French MotoGP

Australian takes back-to-back victories after winning in Spain earlier this month
1 week ago

Brad Binder reflects on impressive MotoGP ride in Portugal

SA rider flies to fifth in Portimao after starting 15th on his KTM
1 month ago

Jack Miller cruises to Spanish MotoGP win in Ducati one-two

Australian rider claims his first victory in five years
3 weeks ago
